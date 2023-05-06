Cam Newton Believes Long Hair Has Cost Him NFL Jobs; Teams Want Him 'Clean-Cut'

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Cam Newton is still looking for answers as to why he hasn't found a new home with an NFL franchise.

The 2015 league MVP recently worked out for teams during Auburn's pro day March 21, but it's hasn't led to a ton of interest.

Newton, 33, who is known for his sense of style off the field in addition to his accolades on the football field, appeared on Josina Anderson's UNDEFINED podcast Tuesday.

Anderson asked him whether he believes that his dreadlocks have played a role in him still being a free agent, and Newton said that it may be playing a factor.

"It's been hinted," Newton said (begins around 3:06 mark). "And I'm not changing. People have hinted to where they say like, 'Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam.' But, that was a different me. The thing that is always mentioned is, 'Cam, you're scaring people with how you look.'"

He went on to cite how Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, who has long hair and is white, hasn't faced any of those challenges.

This isn't the first time that Newton has pointed toward racism playing a role in how he is perceived.

Newton last played in 2021, suiting up in eight games for the Carolina Panthers and going 0-5 in his starts. He threw for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also added 230 yards with five scores on the ground.

In 2015, he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance.

He went on to have a one-year stint with the Patriots in 2020 before returning to Carolina.

During the interview with Anderson, Newton revealed that he has had some contact with a few teams in the AFC that said they reevaluate things after the NFL draft. The quarterback has said he believes he is still a starter but would be willing to be a backup in the right situation.