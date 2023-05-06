NCAA Considering Rule Changes to Block-Charge Calls, Replay Reviews in Men's CBB

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA is considering changing how men's basketball players can legally guard around the basket.

The NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee proposed Friday that to draw a charge, a defender must be in position before an offensive player plants his foot to jump for a field goal.

This would require the defender to get into position earlier. Current rules require the defender to be there only by the time the offensive player leaves the ground.

The goal of the change is to give officials more time to make block-charge calls, the NCAA stated. The rule would go into effect in the 2023-24 season.

Here is the proposed rule change in full, as detailed in the NCAA news release:

"Under the recommendation, a defender would have to be in position to draw a charge at the time an offensive player plants his foot to go airborne to attempt a field goal. If the defender arrives after the offensive player plants a foot to launch toward the basket, officials would be instructed to call a block when contact occurs between the two players.

"A secondary defender still would have to be outside the restricted-area arc to legally draw a charge.

"Currently, defenders must be in position to draw a charge before the offensive player goes airborne."

The committee stated the new rule was proposed after NCAA members said there were too many block-charge calls being made.

"Our goal is to try to reduce the number of charges that are called," committee chair and Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes stated. "We want to give more time to the offensive player to adjust to defensive player movement and reduce the hard collisions that are taking place."

The rule proposal will be reviewed by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel. The panel is scheduled to discuss men's basketball rule changes June 8 via a virtual call, the NCAA stated.

The oversight panel will also review several video review rule proposals. One planned change would allow officials to review basket interference calls during media timeouts, while another would charge a team with a timeout if their coach requests an out-of-bounds play to be reviewed and the call is not overturned.