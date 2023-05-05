Knicks Rumors: Josh Hart 'Generating No Shortage of Chatter'; Likely Returning to NY

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart is set to enter free agency, and there's "no shortage of chatter" on him as he helps guide his team through its current playoff run, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. However, it appears that re-signing with the Knicks is "inevitable."

Stein noted that Hart is represented by CAA, an organization where current New York Knicks president Leon Rose served as an agent. He represented LeBron James from 2005 to 2012. Stein added that he's yet to come across a "single team" that believes Hart will be "gettable" this summer.

The 28-year-old has been a revelation in New York, which has reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 10 years thanks in part to his efforts.

He averaged 10.2 points on 58.6 percent shooting (51.9 percent from three), 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25 games for the Knicks during the regular season after the team acquired him from the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal on Feb. 9.

Hart has added 11.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the playoffs, where the Knicks are currently tied at one game apiece with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks have gone 22-10 (including playoffs) with Hart and 30-27 without him this season. He's been fantastic on both ends of the floor for a Knicks team looking to make the conference finals for the first time since 2000.

Naturally, Hart should look to cash in. He can decline his 2023-24 player option to become an unrestricted free agent, and the Knicks should look to retain him after he's helped them reach a height they haven't seen in a decade. Hart has made $25 million over the last two seasons of the three-year, $37.9 million contract that he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021.

For now, Hart and the Knicks are looking to take the lead in their series with the Heat. Game 3 is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Miami.