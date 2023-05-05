Gervonta Davis Gets 90 Days House Arrest, Probation for 2020 Hit-and-Run Case

Set Number: X164350 TK1

Boxer Gervonta Davis has avoided jail time for a hit-and-run crash in 2020 that left four people injured, according to Ken Duffy of WBAL NewsRadio.

Davis was sentenced to 90 days of home detention and three years' probation Friday. He must also complete 200 hours of community service, per WBAL TV's Kate Amara.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty in February to four traffic offenses. No agreement was in place on the sentence.

According to the prosecution, in November 2020, Davis left the Medusa Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Baltimore in a 2020 Lamborghini Urus with a police escort to go to the Four Seasons Hotel. Davis turned away from the police escort, ran a red light and hit another vehicle before crashing into the fence of a 7-Eleven.

Another car showed up at the scene, picked up Davis and a woman who was in his car with him, and left.

A pregnant woman who was injured in the crash said Davis, a native of Baltimore, "never once came over to help me."

Davis, who resides in Parkland, Florida, is coming off a victory over previously unbeaten Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on April 22. He defeated Garcia via seventh-round knockout, stunning the California native with a heavy body blow.

After the fight, Davis, who is 29-0, claimed himself as the face of boxing, though he likely won't step into the ring soon given the sentence handed down Friday.