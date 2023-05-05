Jorge Masvidal's Father Arrested, Charged with Attempted Murder in Alleged Shooting

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal's father, Jorge Masvidal Sr., was arrested Thursday in Miami, Florida, and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in his arms.

According to TMZ Sports, official documents show that Masvidal Sr. was charged with attempted second degree murder with a deadly weapon with a firearm.

Luis Leoncini told police that he and the 67-year-old Masvidal Sr. got into a verbal argument at the recently retired UFC fighter's home in Miami, which resulted in Masvidal Sr. shooting both of Leoncini's arms.

Police said the younger Masvidal was not present for the alleged shooting and "did not have any involvement" in it.

The younger Masvidal spent 20 years as a professional MMA fighter, making his debut in 2003 and retiring last month.

Masvidal, 38, posted a career record of 35-17 with 16 of his wins coming by way of knockout. He made his UFC debut in 2013 after stints with Bellator, Strikeforce and other promotions.

In all, Masvidal fought 22 times under the UFC umbrella, and while he fell short in two attempts to win the UFC welterweight title, he did win the symbolic "BMF" title by beating Nate Diaz in 2019.

Masvidal lost each of his final four fights, falling to Kamaru Usman twice, Colby Covington once and Gilbert Burns once.

After Burns defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision at UFC 287 last month, Masvidal announced he was retiring from fighting.