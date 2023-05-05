2 USC Students Arrested for Alleged Theft of 2023 NFL Draft-Pick Jerseys

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism students Eric Lambkins II and Jude Ocañas have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of jerseys designated for first-round NFL draft picks while they were on hand to cover the event in Kansas City.

Per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, NFL officials reported Friday that No. 1 jerseys for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings valued at $350 apiece were stolen from the draft's Nike Room.

Per Philip Salata of Annenberg Media, a report from Kansas City police detective Craig Leach stated that security footage showed Lambkins and Ocañas reportedly entered a "talent waiting room" adjacent to the Nike Room in the early morning hours of Friday, April 28 following the first night of the draft.

Lambkins was reportedly seen holding a bag. After five minutes, Lambkins is shown leaving the "talent waiting room" with a bag that appeared fuller. Neither person's credentialed access allowed them to enter that room.

Per Salata, police arrested and detained Lambkins and Ocañas after they boarded a flight back to Los Angeles on Friday.

According to Noah Goldberg of the Los Angeles Times, a search reportedly led to the discovery of the Cowboys and 49ers jerseys, but the Vikings jersey was not stated as one of the missing items found.

"Out of respect for our system of justice, we are not going to comment on the evidence outside of the courtroom," David Bell, an attorney representing the two individuals, said in a statement to Goldberg.

"We are confident that the unique set of circumstances in this case, combined with the extraordinary reputations of Mr. Lambkins and Mr. Ocanas, will result in a fair and equitable resolution to all parties involved."

Per Salata, Lambkins and Ocañas were charged with second-degree theft and first-degree trespassing. Both students posted a $2,500 bail on Saturday.

During the draft, a No. 1 Vikings jersey notably went to USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was selected with the team's first-round pick at No. 23 overall. He was on scene in Kansas City to accept the jersey on stage with commissioner Roger Goodell.

It's unclear whether the reportedly stolen and missing Vikings jersey was that one or an extra left in the Nike Room.

Cowboys and 49ers first-round jerseys were not handed out in Kansas City. Dallas selected a first-rounder who was not in attendance at the draft in Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith at No. 26 overall. San Francisco did not have a first-round choice this year.