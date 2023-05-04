Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charge in Shooting Case

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Former NBA player Shawn Kemp pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a first-degree assault charge stemming from an alleged March altercation with another man, per the Canadian Press (h/t TSN).

Prosecutors accused Kemp of shooting at a man while attempting to retrieve a cell phone that Kemp said had been stolen from him.

Kemp and his lawyers have argued that the former NBA player was acting in self-defense and only returned fire. But Tacoma police allege "some of his statements were not corroborated by surveillance video, and that just 13 minutes before he arrived at the mall, he sent a text message saying, 'I'm about to shoot this [expletive],'" per that report.

Kemp said he went back to his car to retrieve a gun after he was fired at. Surveillance video appeared to show Kemp already brandishing the gun when he approached a Toyota 4Runner, which police allege he had tracked his phone to that day.

"Kemp was adamant in his interview that he had retreated to his vehicle after he was shot at, and then shot back at the 4Runner," a detective wrote in the charges filed against Kemp. "However, the video clearly showed Kemp getting the revolver out of the backpack as soon as he gets out of his Porsche."

Kemp allegedly fired off three shots and threw his gun into a bush before the driver of the 4Runner drove away.

Additionally, Sara Jean Green of the Seattle Times reported that "prosecutors also charged a firearm enhancement that, if proven, would add a mandatory five years to any potential prison sentence."

Kemp was arrested at the time of the alleged incident but released the following day.

Kemp, 53, played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic. He was a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA second-team selection.

After his playing career, he opened up two cannabis dispensaries in Seattle.