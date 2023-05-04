Iowa State LB Aidan Ralph Arrested; Accused of Rape, Domestic Violence

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Iowa State linebacker Aidan Ralph was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman at his home in Ames, Iowa, in December.

According to the Associated Press, Ralph was charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence in relation to an alleged assault on a woman in the early morning hours of Dec. 3.

The woman told police that Ralph accused her of cheating and pushed her so hard into the stairs that it fractured her spine. Unable to move, she said she asked Ralph to call an ambulance but he "lay on top of her and raped her as she cried and begged him to stop," per the Associated Press.

Ralph is being held on $11,000 bond and will have a hearing regarding the case on May 15.

An Iowa State spokesperson told the Ames Tribune (h/t the AP) the redshirt sophomore from Chicago has been indefinitely suspended from the team.

Ralph was rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports when he committed to Iowa State as part of the 2021 recruiting class after playing his high school football at De La Salle Institute in Chicago.

The Cyclones redshirted Ralph during his freshman season in 2021, and he did not see any game action last season.