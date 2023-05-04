NFL Under Investigation from NY, CA AGs over Workplace Discrimination Allegations

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly under investigation regarding allegations of workplace discrimination and hostility.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are conducting a joint investigation into the league that will look into allegations of gender discrimination and retaliation made by former NFL employees, per Aaron Katersky of ABC News.

"No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or abuse in the workplace," James said. "No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable."

The attorneys general subpoenaed the NFL in an effort to acquire information about potential gender pay disparities in addition to the harassment and discrimination allegations.

"We have serious concerns about the NFL's role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment," Bonta said. "No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions."

In February 2022, Katherine Rosman and Ken Belson of the New York Times reported more than 30 former female employees raised allegations of gender discrimination and retaliation to complaints they filed with the league's human resources department.

"They described a stifling, deeply ingrained corporate culture that demoralized some female employees, drove some to quit in frustration and left many feeling brushed aside," the report explained.

Samantha Beech and Kara Scannell of CNN noted six attorneys general previously warned the NFL to take "swift action" in an effort to improve working conditions.

At the time, the NFL said it was aligned with "the commitment of the attorneys general to ensuring that all of our workplaces—including the league office and 32 clubs—are diverse, inclusive and free from discrimination and harassment."

Yet Thursday's statement from the attorneys general said "reports that the NFL has not taken sufficient effective steps to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation from occurring in the workplace persist."

Beech and Scannell highlighted a lawsuit filed by a former female manager in Los Angeles Superior Court that alleged age, sex and gender discrimination. Other lawsuits filed against the league include allegations of race discrimination against a Black female employee and allegations of sexual harassment of a female wardrobe stylist.

There have been a number of high-profile investigations involving the league in recent years.

An investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson found a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and additional misconduct within the Washington Commanders under owner Dan Snyder's watch.

There is a second ongoing investigation of the franchise being conducted by attorney Mary Jo White.

Current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores also previously filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and its teams over alleged racist hiring practices and discrimination, which remains active.