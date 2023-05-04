Shannon Sharpe Seeks Dismissal of Brett Favre Lawsuit over Welfare Scandal Comments

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

After Pat McAfee filed a motion to dismiss Brett Favre's defamation lawsuit against him in March, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is following suit.

Per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, Sharpe's lawyers filed the motion on behalf of their client with the United States District Court in the southern district of Mississippi on Wednesday.

"Sharpe's opinions—commentary based on reported facts and couched in rhetorical hyperbole regarding an issue of public concern about a public figure—lie at the core of the protections afforded by the First Amendment and Mississippi law," the memo from Sharpe's lawyers read. "Sharpe's comments are not actionable, and the complaint is irreparably defective on its face."

Favre filed defamation lawsuits against Sharpe, McAfee and Mississippi state auditor Shad White in February.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is suing Favre and several other people and businesses in an attempt to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds intended to help people in need.

On the Sept. 14 episode of Undisputed, Sharpe addressed the allegations of Favre's connection to misappropriated welfare funds:

"So, if that is the poorest state, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved. You made a hundred-plus million dollars in the NFL, and to talk about, well, [Favre] didn't know. This is what Brett Favre texted, 'If you were to pay me, is there any way the media can find out where it came from and how much?'"

Favre claimed in the lawsuit that Sharpe made "egregiously false and inflammatory statements" about him on the show.

Perez noted that Sharpe's motion to dismiss uses "many of the same arguments and exhibits" that McAfee's lawyers used.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the 25-page memorandum from McAfee's camp specifically cites four reasons for dismissal:

"Favre's complaint cites no false statement of fact made by McAfee, Favre's complaint does not allege that McAfee engaged in an "unprivileged publication" of false facts, Favre fails to properly allege that McAfee acted with 'actual malice' (the key to proving defamation of a public figure), and Favre did not give McAfee 10 days' notice before suing, as required by Mississippi law."

According to Perez, Sharpe's lawyers noted Favre "failed to meet the most basic prerequisite to bringing a defamation claim" under Mississippi's statute that requires plaintiffs send a retraction demand 10 days before suing.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson denied Favre's motion to dismiss the civil charges against him in a ruling on April 24.

Favre has denied any wrongdoing and blamed the media for "unjustly" smearing him in public. He has not been criminally charged.