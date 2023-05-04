NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Suspected of Being Impaired During Fatal Crash

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson, who was once a prospect for the 2023 NFL draft, is reportedly suspected of being under the influence of both alcohol and drugs during the time of a car crash that killed 55-year-old Charles Dunn.

TMZ Sports reported the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency initially thought it was Dunn who was under the influence at the time of the April 9 crash but has now changed its report.

A 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling in the wrong direction in a northbound lane when it hit a 2019 Chevrolet Impala. While law enforcement at first said it was Dunn driving the Dodge Charger, a new report says Jefferson was the one behind the wheel of the car going in the wrong direction.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing, while Jefferson's attorney, Brad Sohn, said he has "absolutely no reason to believe that Michael Jefferson is under criminal investigation or has ever been under investigation."

The former Louisiana wide receiver underwent multiple surgeries as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash.

Jefferson appeared in a combined 22 games for Louisiana in 2021 and 2022 and was once considered a draft prospect prior to the crash. He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine.

However, he went undrafted during the three-day event.