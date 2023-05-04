Former Wisconsin WR Marcus Randle El Sentenced to 2 Life Sentences for Murder

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Marcus Randle El, who is a former Wisconsin wide receiver and the brother of former NFL wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, was convicted on two counts of first-degree homicide and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences Wednesday, per Madison Williams of Sports Illustrated.

Prosecutors said Randle El fatally shot Seairaha Winchester out of fear she would tell police he was dealing drugs and then fatally shot Brittany McAdory because she was a witness to the first killing.

The shootings happened in February 2020.

Kylie Balk-Yaatenen of GazetteXtra noted Randle El is eligible for parole in 60 years.

Balk-Yaatenen cited a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court that revealed witnesses said Randle El sold drugs in Wisconsin and previously threatened Winchester because she owed him money.

Randle El played for the Badgers from 2004-07. He started his collegiate career as a quarterback and switched to wide receiver.

His brother played in the NFL from 2002 to 2010 for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington. He won a Super Bowl during the 2005 campaign with the Steelers.