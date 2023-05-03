X

    Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery

    Doric SamMay 3, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
    Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

    According to KCTV5, the 22-year-old social media influencer also faces a fourth count of battery and was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

