Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

According to KCTV5, the 22-year-old social media influencer also faces a fourth count of battery and was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

