Fan Arrested for Allegedly Shining Laser at Mykhailo Mudryk at Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A 21-year-old man was arrested during Tuesday's match between Arsenal and Chelsea for allegedly shining a laser in Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk's face.

According to Ali Rampling of The Athletic, the Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested on "suspicion of a public order offense."

During Arsenal's 3-1 home win over Chelsea at Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, Mudryk came on as a substitute in the 71st minute. Almost immediately upon entering the pitch, a green light could be seen shining on Mudryk's face.

Per Rampling, Arsenal fans heavily booed Mudryk, likely due to his decision to join Chelsea on an £88.7 million transfer in January after consistent speculation that Arsenal would sign him.

An Arsenal spokesperson released a statement on the laser incident and subsequent arrest, saying: "An arrest has been made following the use of a laser during last night's match. This behavior is dangerous and totally unacceptable, and we will fully support the police with their enquiries and take action as appropriate."

The 22-year-old Mudryk largely starred at FC Shakhtar Donetsk in his native Ukraine before becoming available on the transfer market and choosing Chelsea over several other interested clubs, including Arsenal.

Mudryk has yet to score a goal in 11 EPL appearances for Chelsea, but he scored seven times in 12 matches for Shakhtar Donetsk this season before joining the Blues.

While landing Mudryk was potentially a major coup for Chelsea, it has been a nightmarish 2022-23 season for the club overall.

They are 12th in the EPL standings with just 39 points, whereas Arsenal are atop the table with 78 points, although Manchester City are just two points behind with two matches in hand.

If Chelsea remain in their current spot in the standings, it will mark their worst finish since a 14th-place result during the 1993-94 Premier League season.