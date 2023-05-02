Nick Kyrgios' Mother Allegedly Held Up at Gunpoint During Theft of Son's Tesla

Photo credit should read Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Norlaila Kyrgios, the mother of Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, was allegedly held up at gunpoint during the theft of her son's Tesla on Monday in Canberra, Australia, according to Peter Lusted of ABC News.

On Monday morning in the Australian capital, a 32-year-old male suspect allegedly pointed a gun at Norlaila Kyrgios and demanded the keys to her son's green Tesla. While still aiming the gun at Kyrgios' mother, the suspect asked her how to drive the all-electric vehicle, but she said she didn't know.

When the man entered the Tesla, Norlaila Kyrgios fled the scene and screamed for help, according to ABC News.

Officers pursued the suspect as he drove the vehicle through a suburb near Canberra. However, the pursuit was stopped because of safety concerns when the suspect sped through a school zone.

Nick Kyrgios was able to help officers track down his vehicle by using an app on his phone. He was also able to remotely limit the vehicle's top speed to 50 mph.

The suspect was apprehended about 30 minutes after the theft. As police tried to arrest the man, they said he resisted and a taser was deployed. He is now facing five charges, including aggravated armed robbery, failure to stop for police and driving while suspended.

Kyrgios, the No. 26-ranked men's tennis player in the world, has not played a tournament this year as he recovers from a torn meniscus. When asked last month about his status for Wimbledon, the 28-year-old told reporters that he was "taking it day by day."