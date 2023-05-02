X

    Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to Plead Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash Case

    Adam WellsMay 2, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III intends to plead guilty to charges stemming from the November 2021 DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

    David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys representing Ruggs, told Fox 5 in Vegas their client will issue a guilty plea: "This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved."

