Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to Plead Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash Case

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III intends to plead guilty to charges stemming from the November 2021 DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys representing Ruggs, told Fox 5 in Vegas their client will issue a guilty plea: "This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved."

