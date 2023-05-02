TMZ: Deontay Wilder Arrested After Traffic Stop, Booked on Concealed Weapon Charge

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Deontay Wilder was arrested Tuesday on charges of carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported Wilder was stopped around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday on a routine stop for illegally tinted windows and an obstructed license plate. Officers searched Wilder's car after smelling marijuana and found him in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Recreational marijuana is legal in California, so Wilder is not currently facing any drug charges.

The heavyweight was transported to a local jail and released on bond at 6:34 a.m.

Wilder, whose trilogy against Tyson Fury was one of the biggest rivalries of this generation, is tentatively set to fight Anthony Joshua in December. The 37-year-old's latest fight was a first-round knockout of Robert Helenius last October.

Wilder has not issued a statement on his arrest.