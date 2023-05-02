Former Titans LT Taylor Lewan Sues Over 2020 ACL Surgery; Says It Was Done Improperly

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has filed a lawsuit against the doctors who performed his ACL surgery in October 2020.

Lewan publicly announced the lawsuit on his Bussin with the Boys podcast, alleging the doctors/entities who handled the procedure did it improperly.

The 31-year-old originally tore the ACL in his right knee in a Titans' victory over the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2020 season.

Lewan did return to his role on the offensive line in 2021. He did miss time during the season with knee issues, but he started 14 games including Tennessee's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speaking to reporters in November 2021, Lewan explained his knee would occasionally get swollen and limit his power.

After starting the first two games last season, Lewan suffered another torn ACL in his right knee.

The three-time Pro Bowler said on the podcast in October he found out there were "things with my knee going on now that are a direct correlation to what happened when I got my knee done" in 2020.

"I have to go and get my knee fixed to be able to play football or live, like, a normal life just in general," he added.

Lewan didn't say at the time he filed a lawsuit, but he hinted at it by saying there wasn't a lot of information he could divulge "for reasons I can't go into right now."

Prior to his injury issues, Lewan was one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. He ranked sixth among qualified left tackles with a 4.2 pressure percentage allowed from 2015 to '19, per Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus.

The Titans released Lewan in February. He was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and appeared in 105 games over the past nine seasons.