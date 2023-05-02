Serena Williams Announces She's Pregnant with 2nd Child At 2023 Met Gala

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams is going to be a mother of two.

During an appearance at Monday's Met Gala, the tennis legend revealed she is expecting her second child with Alexis Ohanian. She also posted a picture on Instagram with the following caption, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

Williams gave birth to her first child with Ohanian in 2017.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. will turn six years old on Sept. 1 and was present at a number of her mother's tennis tournaments during the latter portion of the all-time great's career.

Williams announced she was stepping away from tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open, and the tournament fittingly turned into a celebration of her greatness. There was a post-match ceremony, sold-out crowds and moments to remember her career as one of the greatest in the history of sports.

In singles, she won 73 titles and 23 Grand Slams, including seven Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, six U.S. Opens and three French Opens.