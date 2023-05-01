USF RB Michel Dukes Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest on Domestic Battery Charge

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

University of South Florida running back Michel Dukes was arrested on allegations of domestic battery over the weekend.

The Hillsborough (Florida) County Sherriff's office said Dukes was accused of strangling another person during a verbal argument. USF indefinitely suspended Dukes in the aftermath of his arrest.

"We have taken the immediate step of suspending him indefinitely from the team as we continue to gather more information and the proper authorities investigate the matter," the university said in a statement. "We will have no further statement at this time."

Dukes, who began his college career at Clemson, rushed for 188 yards and five touchdowns last season in his first year with South Florida. The senior was slated to compete for the Bulls' starting running back position in 2023.

"I applaud this victim for coming forward," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release. "We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources."