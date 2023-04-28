Former NFL DB William Moore Says He Shot at Car in Self-Defense After Arrest

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Former Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore said Friday he shot a gun at a woman's car in Lawrenceville, Georgia, last weekend in defense of his children.

According to TMZ Sports, police arrested Moore at a Lawrenceville park and filed multiple charges against him, including aggravated assault and criminal damage to property, after the woman told police he opened fire on her car while her son and nine-year-old niece were inside.

The woman said that the shooting occurred after her niece and Moore's young daughter had a dispute at a playground.

Moore's attorney, Matthew D. Crosby, confirmed that Moore shot at the woman's car, but said it was only due to the fact that the woman slammed her car into his, causing him to fear for the lives of his daughter and son:

"William took his two young children and his dog to the park to play. After watching an older and larger female child assault his daughter, he attempted to speak to the lady that was with the girl to address the child's behavior. William parked his car, got out and approached her driver's side window to talk. She responded by putting her car in reverse and slamming it into William's car right where his young son was sitting.

"It was not until she pulled forward and was preparing to crash into his car again that he produced his gun. William was terrified that his children would be seriously hurt or killed if he did not act immediately. So, he shot at her car's tire and away from the occupants, attempting to disable her vehicle and prevent further deadly threats to his children."

Crosby added that Moore "adamantly denies" the charges against him and "looks forward to his day in court to give his side of the story."

Moore was a standout defensive back at the University of Missouri before the Falcons selected him with No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft.

The 37-year-old spent his entire seven-year NFL career from 2009 to 2015 with the Falcons, starting 72 of the 76 regular-season games he appeared in.

In 2012, Moore earned his only Pro Bowl selection when he recorded 75 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles.

For his career, Moore finished with 364 tackles, 16 interceptions, 37 pass breakups and 11 forced fumbles.