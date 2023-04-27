Former Falcons DB William Moore Arrested, Charged After Allegedly Shooting at Car

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Former Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore was arrested this week after he allegedly shot at a car in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Per TMZ Sports, the Gwinnett County Police Department said officers responded to a domestic dispute call in Alexander Park, where Moore allegedly shot at a woman's car while her children were inside the vehicle.

The woman also said an unknown female slashed one of the tires on her car.

Per police documents obtained by TMZ, the woman told officers Moore approached her and said he was "going to get his niece to come and fight her" after the woman's niece got into a skirmish with Moore's daughter at a playground.

Moore was accused of using his vehicle to block the woman's car in a parking spot as she was trying to leave and avoid further conflict.

The woman told officers Moore shot at her vehicle after she accidentally backed into his car. Her niece and son were in the backseat of the car when the alleged shooting occurred.

Per the police report, the bullet hit the driver's side door on the woman's car, but no one was hurt.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department booked Moore on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and one count of felony possession of a firearm or knife during the commission.

Moore also received two third-degree misdemeanor charges of cruelty to children. Jeff Roberson of the Associated Press noted the 37-year-old is still in Gwinnett County jail and is being held without bond.

After playing four years at the University of Missouri, Moore was a second-round draft pick by the Falcons in 2009. He played seven seasons in Atlanta before being released in February 2016.