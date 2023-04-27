T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Denies Assault Allegations in Statement from Lawyer

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

An attorney for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said the young guard "did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone" in the aftermath of his team's 112-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

In a statement to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Harvey Steinberg said his client moved a chair that was in his way just before he entered the tunnel:

The Denver Police Department said Wednesday that Edwards had been cited for third-degree assault because he had swung a folding chair that struck two arena employees. Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan reported one security guard was hit in the back by the chair.

The Timberwolves addressed the situation Wednesday evening.

"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information," the team said. "We have no further comment at this moment."

Edwards is due in court June 9. As a class one misdemeanor, third-degree assault can carry jail time and a fine of up to $1,000 in the state of Colorado.