Former UFC Star Nate Diaz Turned Himself in to Police After Street Fight Charge

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz turned himself in to New Orleans police Thursday morning after being charged with second-degree battery following a street fight last weekend.

"Nate voluntarily turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10 a.m. CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense," Diaz's rep Zach Rosenfield said in a statement, per MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

