X

    Vince McMahon, WWE Sued by Former Writer; Alleges Retaliation over 'Racist' Scripts

    Adam WellsApril 26, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The network will launch on February 24, 2014 as the first-ever 24/7 streaming network, offering both scheduled programs and video on demand. The USD 9.99 per month subscription will include access to all 12 live WWE pay-per-view events each year. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and is expected to feature 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    A former WWE writer has filed a lawsuit against the company and Vince McMahon for alleged retaliation she faced for raising objections to scripts that contained "offensively racist and stereotypical jargon" for Black wrestlers.

    Per Annelise Gilbert and Mike Leonard of Bloomberg Law, the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Monday by Britney Abrahams.

    Abrahams, who is Black, was hired by WWE as a writer for Raw and Friday Night SmackDown in 2020.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.