Vince McMahon, WWE Sued by Former Writer; Alleges Retaliation over 'Racist' Scripts

A former WWE writer has filed a lawsuit against the company and Vince McMahon for alleged retaliation she faced for raising objections to scripts that contained "offensively racist and stereotypical jargon" for Black wrestlers.

Per Annelise Gilbert and Mike Leonard of Bloomberg Law, the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Monday by Britney Abrahams.

Abrahams, who is Black, was hired by WWE as a writer for Raw and Friday Night SmackDown in 2020.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

