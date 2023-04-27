WWE Champion Roman Reigns' 4 Biggest Threats in 2023

0 of 5

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Which Superstar will dethrone Roman Reigns' historic run as unified champion has been the dominant pro wrestling storyline for what feels like years now.

To its credit, WWE did an amazing job in recent months convincing fans it could be Drew McIntyre or Sami Zayn. Then, at the most obvious endpoint yet, the company swerved fans with Cody Rhodes losing to The Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

While that ending registered as polarizing, it has kept the door open for a bevy of possible endpoints, many of which are super-intriguing. It also means the best pro wrestling storyline in a long time gets to continue.

With the door wide open, here's a look at some of the best options to dethrone Reigns in 2023 based on which storylines and outcomes would make sense both in the moment and for the long term.