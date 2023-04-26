Report: Tyree Wilson Being Drafted over Will Anderson Jr. 'A Very Real Possibility'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Tyree Wilson may be encroaching on Will Anderson Jr.'s status as the top defensive player in the 2023 NFL draft.

Jordan Reid of ESPN reported Wilson being taken over Anderson is a "very real possibility" as the draft approaches.

"Wilson being selected ahead of Anderson is a very real possibility," Reid wrote. "Similar to what happened when Travon Walker went No. 1 overall ahead of Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux last year, many NFL front offices and scouting departments value upside and potential over the more polished player today. There are many around the league who feel Wilson has tons of upside. With his timeline of development at its peak possibly 1-2 years from now, Wilson fits into the Texans' rebuild plan of allowing him to improve on a team full of young players."

