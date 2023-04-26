TMZ: Kings Investigating After Oilers' Evander Kane Accused Fan of Spitting on Girl

Andrew Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Kings are looking into allegations that a fan spit on a 10-year-old Edmonton Oilers supporter in a Crypto.com Arena restroom during Game 3 of the team's Western Conference first-round playoff series, per TMZ Sports.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane brought the allegations to light in an Instagram story in support of Oilers fan Cecily Eklund, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019 and has since raised nearly $100,000 in support of children with cancer.

Eklund and her sister attended the Oilers at Kings game last Friday through the Ben Stelter Fund.

"I'm disgusted and appalled at what happened to this amazing little girl in the stands and in a women's restroom where she was harassed for wearing her jersey and was spit on by a LA fan for doing so," Kane said in part.

"This type of behavior is gross and completely unacceptable. For any young girl especially someone battling cancer to be treated in such a manner is completely pathetic. Grow up and as this smart lady always says BE KIND!"

Eklund alluded to mistreatment from fans in an IG post.

"Watching hockey in LA is lots different than watching hockey in Canada," Eklund wrote.

"Edmonton fans are very different. I think if we can choose to be anything, we should choose to be kind. Thank you @edmontonoilers and @evanderkane for still making the game special for me and my little sister."

Cathy Eklund, Cecily's mother, spoke with Stephanie Swensrude of 630 CHED about the family's experience.

"L.A. was definitely a hostile environment," Eklund said.

"There was a fight just two rows in front of Cecily, she was spit on, sworn at.

"It wasn't the best experience, but it's also very important to remember that a couple fans don't represent the whole fanbase."

Kings senior vice-president of marketing, communications and content Mike Altieri said the team looked into the incident after seeing reports on social media.

"Unfortunately the incident was not reported to security," Altieri mentioned. "That being said, we are certainly concerned with the behaviour and incident, assuming it is all true."

Since news of the alleged incident went public, Kings fans have donated over $7,000 to Cecily's Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation page by around 4 p.m. Tuesday, per Swensrude.

Kane and Eklund met during an Oilers game while the Edmonton star was out because of injury and watching the team from the press box. The two have remained close, and Kane shared their story in a conversation with Gene Principe of Sportsnet last February.

Eklund and her mother will be at Game 5 on Tuesday in Edmonton. It's a pivotal matchup in the best-of-seven series, which is tied at two games apiece.

"(Cecily is) doing good and just knowing so many people are supporting her is just absolutely wonderful," Eklund told Swensrude.