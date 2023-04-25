Paul George Picks Lonzo Ball as PG in His Starting 5 of NBA's Most Talented Players

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was asked to pick his top five most talented players in the NBA during Monday's episode of Podcast P with Paul George, and he made a surprising selection at the point guard position.

George initially gave the first spot to LaMelo Ball before switching his pick to his older brother Lonzo Ball and declaring, "Actually, I would say Lonzo [has] more pure talent than LaMelo."

Both Ball brothers are recovering from devastating injuries, with LaMelo suffering a fractured ankle late last season and Lonzo undergoing a third knee surgery last month after sitting out the entire year.

However, LaMelo has already made more of a splash than his older brother, winning Rookie of the Year in 2021 and earning an All-Star selection the following year. Still, George stood by his pick of Lonzo.

"What can't Lonzo do? He can guard, he can shoot, he can playmake, his IQ, he can rebound great for his position," George said.