Brett Favre's Attempt to Be Removed from Mississippi Welfare Lawsuit Denied by Judge

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre's request to be removed from a civil lawsuit focused on misappropriated welfare funds in the state of Mississippi was denied Monday.

According to Emily Wagster Pettus of the Associated Press, circuit judge Faye Peterson wrote that Favre's attorney's arguments to have him removed were "unpersuasive and inapplicable."

Favre's spokesman, Alex Pfeiffer, said: "Obviously, Brett Favre is disappointed in the court's ruling. His legal team is exploring their options."

In its lawsuit, the Mississippi Department of Human Services alleges that Favre backed projects that used money that was improperly paid from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program, including $5 million spent on a volleyball arena at his alma mater Southern Mississippi University and $1.7 million on the development of a concussion treatment drug.

Favre's daughter played volleyball at Southern Miss.

The Green Bay Packers legend is reportedly one of more than three dozen people or businesses being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services for a misuse of welfare funds.

Among them are WWE Hall of Fame wrestler "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and his former pro wrestler sons Ted DiBiase Jr. and Brett DiBiase.

Like Favre, DiBiase Sr. has not been charged with any crime, but Ted DiBiase Jr. has.

Per Ken Dilanian of NBC News, DiBiase Jr. was charged with fraud and theft of federal funds for allegedly receiving money for services that never took place, such as leadership training.

Wagster Pettus noted Favre's attorneys accused the Mississippi Department of Human Services of targeting a celebrity of Favre's stature to deflect from its own role in the misappropriation of funds.