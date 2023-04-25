Jaykwon Walton No Longer Being Recruited by Alabama After Arrest; Guns Found in Car

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Former Wichita State forward Jaykwon Walton announced his intention to transfer to Alabama last month, but that will no longer be the case.

According to AL.com's Carol Robinson and Mike Rodak, Walton was arrested over the weekend in Tuscaloosa and the Crimson Tide no longer will be adding him to their program.

"Alabama is no longer recruiting Jaykwon Walton and he will not be a student-athlete at The University of Alabama," head coach Nate Oats said in a statement.

The 21-year-old was one of two people arrested on Saturday night on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana. Walton and Kameron Deshawn Harris were released after posting $500 bond.

Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said police received multiple complaints from residents at apartment complexes off the Strip about a large number of vehicles parked in their parking lots. Officers said they approached a vehicle that smelled like marijuana and was occupied by Walton, Harris and a third man.

Upon being asked to exit the vehicle, Walton informed the officers that there was a loaded firearm under the front passenger seat. Officers reportedly found "a rolling tray, a baggie containing approximately 20 grams of marijuana and a half-rolled blunt in the passenger side floorboard" while retrieving the firearm.

Officers also said they "located two more loaded weapons in the vehicle and another baggie containing 12 grams of marijuana" that allegedly belonged to Harris. The driver of the vehicle was released with no charges.

Originally from Columbus, Georgia, Walton was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2019. He began his collegiate career at Georgia before spending a junior college season at Shelton State in Tuscaloosa in 2021-22. He then transferred to Wichita State and averaged 13.9 points for the Shockers last season.