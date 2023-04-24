Former UFC Star Nate Diaz Facing Arrest Warrant for Battery Charge After Street Fight

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC star Nate Diaz was allegedly involved in a street fight in New Orleans over the weekend, and now he's facing criminal charges.

According to Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com, New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for Diaz on suspicion of second-degree battery after video of an altercation on Bourbon Street that appeared to involve Diaz went viral.

A video surfaced on social media on Saturday appearing to show Diaz in an altercation with a Logan Paul lookalike named Rodney Peterson, who said he suffered a head injury during the fight. An officer can be seen in the video trying to de-escalate the situation, but that didn't prevent Peterson from falling unconscious to the concrete after the physical confrontation with Diaz.

The 38-year-old had been in New Orleans to support his teammate Chris Avila for his fight at a boxing event. He reportedly was also involved in an altercation at the event in which he threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor, which ignited "a melee" that required security to intervene, per Marrocco.

"There has been an arrest warrant issued—he is not in custody," NOPD spokesperson Karen A. Boudrie told Marrocco without providing additional details about the warrant. Boudrie noted that NOPD issued the charge after gathering videos of the altercation.

Per Marrocco, second-degree battery is a felony in the state of Louisiana that is punishable by up to eight years in prison "with or without hard labor," and/or a $2,000 fine.

Diaz left the UFC last year after his contract came to an end. He is expected to make his boxing debut in August in a high-profile fight against Jake Paul.