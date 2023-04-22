Kawhi Leonard's Sister Kimesha Williams Gets Life Sentence in 2019 Murder Case

Dania Maxwell/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kimesha Monae Williams, who is one of Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard's sisters, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of an 84-year-old woman during a robbery in a Temecula, California, casino bathroom in 2019, per Brian Rokos of the Southern California News Group.

Williams, 39, and 42-year-old Candace Tai Townsel were found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and elder abuse on Feb. 8 in Riverside County Superior Court following a one-month trial, per Rokos. Jurors deliberated for two hours before deciding their fates.

Prosecutors said Afaf Assad either fell or got knocked down during the robbery, which caused her to hit her head. She was found unconscious with a cracked skull and died four days later.

Pechanga Resort Casino surveillance videotape from Aug. 31, 2019, showed Williams and Townsel leaving but heading back in when they saw Assad entering with a large pink purse accompanied by her husband, Youanness Assad.

Per Rokos, Williams followed Assad into the bathroom while Townsel "played lookout" and even prevented a custodian from getting in.

A woman in a bathroom stall then heard a sound and found Assad on the floor. Williams and Townsel then took off.

Williams was arrested on Sept. 3. Townsel was arrested on Sept. 5.

Williams' aunt, Denise Woodard, confirmed to Rokos in 2019 that Williams and Leonard were siblings but that the Clippers star "didn't have anything to do with this."