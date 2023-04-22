Boxer Andy Ruiz Sued for Alleged Rape, Assault by Ex-Girlfriend Julia Lemus

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The ex-girlfriend of former heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. received a temporary restraining order against him after accusing him of abusing her throughout their relationship and multiple instances of rape.

Per TMZ Sports, Julia Lemus filed for the domestic violence restraining order in San Diego earlier this month, stating he "sexually, physically, and psychologically abused me, making me feel like feel like I had to walk on eggshells around him."

Lemus also alleged Ruiz pointed "an AK-47 at my face" when she expressed discomfort with the number of firearms he was buying.

The restraining order requires Ruiz to stay at least 100 feet away from Lemus and prohibits him from owning any firearms.

In response to Lemus' court filing, Ruiz said in documents he filed that he "categorically denies that he ever has abused Julia Lemus or his children."

Ruiz also said in his documents that Lemus stabbed him with a knife in February 2020, and he also made a separate allegation that she "entered my hotel room with a loaded gun in her hand, and screamed, 'everybody get the f--k out of here.'"

Ruiz alleged Lemus hit one of his friends in the head with the gun in the hotel room and broke furniture in the room. He also accused her of stealing $250,000 worth of jewelry from him in March.

As part of the temporary restraining order, Lemus was given sole legal and physical custody of the couple's children.

According to TMZ, a court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported on Friday that Ruiz is among the fighters being considered to take on Tyson Fury for the WBC Heavyweight Championship at Wembley Stadium in July.

Ruiz most recently fought in September, when he defeated Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision at Crypto.com Arena. The 33-year-old won the unified heavyweight title with an upset victory over Anthony Joshua in June 2019.

Joshua defeated Ruiz in a rematch to regain the titles six months later.