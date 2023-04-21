Thunder's Sam Presti Criticizes Call to Ban Charges: 'What Kind of Game Do You Want?'

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti questioned the idea of banning charges in the NBA during a chat with reporters Friday.

Two of the NBA's superstars—Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant—each suffered injuries in Game 1 of their respective playoff series after driving into a player attempting to draw a charge.

Antetokounmpo missed the rest of Game 1 and all of Game 2 against the Miami Heat with a lower back contusion. His status for Game 3 is uncertain.

Morant suffered right hand soreness and missed Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He's a game-time decision for Game 3.

That led to Zach Harper of The Athletic calling for the NBA to ban the charge. Of note, Harper said the charge "isn't really a basketball play" and serves as a "bailout call for the defense."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.