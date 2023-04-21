X

    Thunder's Sam Presti Criticizes Call to Ban Charges: 'What Kind of Game Do You Want?'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 21, 2023

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - SEPTEMBER 26: Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti speaks to media at preseason media availability at the Thunder ION on September 26, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OKlahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti questioned the idea of banning charges in the NBA during a chat with reporters Friday.

    Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

    Sam Presti on banning charges:<br><br>"How many more limitations are we going to place on the defense? Just a real question for the league: what kind of game do you want to have?... Hopefully, we can find ways to help the defense be a part of basketball too."<br><br>tl;dr team <a href="https://twitter.com/johnhollinger?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@johnhollinger</a> <a href="https://t.co/YqTylyW9vA">pic.twitter.com/YqTylyW9vA</a>

    Two of the NBA's superstars—Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant—each suffered injuries in Game 1 of their respective playoff series after driving into a player attempting to draw a charge.

    Antetokounmpo missed the rest of Game 1 and all of Game 2 against the Miami Heat with a lower back contusion. His status for Game 3 is uncertain.

    Morant suffered right hand soreness and missed Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He's a game-time decision for Game 3.

    That led to Zach Harper of The Athletic calling for the NBA to ban the charge. Of note, Harper said the charge "isn't really a basketball play" and serves as a "bailout call for the defense."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Thunder's Sam Presti Criticizes Call to Ban Charges: 'What Kind of Game Do You Want?'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.