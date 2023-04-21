Former NFL WR Antonio Brown's Arrest Ordered by Judge Over Unpaid Child Support

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

A Miami-Dade County (Florida) judge has ordered the Broward County Sheriff's Office to arrest former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown over unpaid child support.

TMZ Sports obtained the court documents, which show that the judge issued the order on April 14. On Friday morning, a Broward County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed the order to arrest Brown.

However, Brown can be released from custody if he pays $30,000, which would be applied to the unpaid child support.

Per the court documents, the child support payments were supposed to be paid to Wiltrice Jackson. According to TMZ Sports, Jackson and Brown were in a relationship during the early years of his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18). The two had a daughter together.

Per Megan Guza (then of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review), Jackson told police that Brown shoved her to the ground during a dispute in 2019 in which she asked the ex-pro to provide money for their daughter's hair appointment. Police reported that Jackson opted not to press charges.

Darren Heitner, Brown's attorney, denied any wrongdoing on behalf of his client:

"The closed police report proves that Antonio Brown did absolutely nothing wrong, as insinuated by the recent headlines. Unfortunately, the media alluded wrongdoing on the part of my client in a 'domestic dispute' when in fact no wrongdoing ever occurred on his part.

"The complainant, who is the mother of Mr. Brown's child, acknowledged that she refused to leave Mr. Brown's property after being asked and further refused to leave the doorway of his personal residence. The complainant did not want to provide a statement or press charges, and asked to retract her report after it was made."

Brown has a history of issues, including allegations of assault, sexual assault and sexual misconduct, as detailed by Freida Frisaro of the Associated Press:

"Brown has a long history of troubled behavior on and off the field, including being accused by two women of sexual assault, one of whom said Brown raped her. In the 2021 season, he served a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

"He was also suspended for eight games in 2020 for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy, after pleading no contest to burglary and criminal mischief charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home that year."

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, has not played since leaving the field midgame as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Jan. 2, 2022 matchup with the New York Jets.