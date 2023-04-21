ESPN: Official for NMSU Women's CBB Team Sexually Harassed Student in Past Year

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The culture problems within the New Mexico State University athletic department reportedly stretch beyond the men's basketball program.

According to documents obtained by ESPN's Sara Coello, George Ross Jr., the director of operations for women's basketball, sexually harassed a student who was working in his office in July 2022.

The student, who worked as a janitor in the arena where the athletic offices are located, said that while she was vacuuming Ross' office, he asked if she wanted to hang out and "began 'pushing' to take her out for a beer," per ESPN.

The student then walked away from the situation, but Ross allegedly followed her into another office, blocking the doorway, and asked her three or four more times to go on a date with him, saying, "Don't forget what I said."

The student went on to tell a coworker what happened because she felt threatened, and the matter was brought to the Title IX office on July 14.

Ross, who described the situation as "small talk," was given a warning and told to avoid further contact with the student. Title IX deputy coordinator Annamarie DeLovato said the matter "didn't rise to the level of violating NMSU's nondiscrimination policy," per ESPN.



An unidentified person interviewed in the investigation said "Ross' behavior should prevent him from coaching or being around other women," according to ESPN. However, he still works with the women's basketball program.

The university's Title IX office is investigating three other complaints of sexual harassment or abuse that allegedly occurred at the school's basketball arena and athletic department offices, according to ESPN. The school declined to clarify whether those investigations involve athletes or athletic staff.

The NMSU athletic department has been under intense scrutiny since men's basketball player Mike Peake shot and killed University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in November. Peake was allegedly lured to the New Mexico campus by a group looking to attack him.

Police ruled Peake's actions to be in self-defense, but team coaches and staffers were "found to be in possession of multiple pieces of potential evidence in the shooting, including the gun," according to ESPN.

The men's basketball program's 2022-23 season also ended prematurely after three players were cited by police for alleged false imprisonment, harassment and counts of criminal sexual contact in hazing teammates.

Former NMSU head football coach Doug Martin was also investigated in March 2020 after making players, including injured players, "practice in dangerous conditions by threatening to revoke their scholarships," per Coello. Martin was cleared of wrongdoing by the school but was let go after the 2021 season.