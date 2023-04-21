TMZ: Woman Names Odell Beckham Jr. in Assault Investigation; NFL WR Denies Allegation

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is under police investigation after a woman accused him of assault.

Per TMZ Sports, police are investigating the woman's allegation that Beckham "grabbed her throat with light pressure" at Los Angeles restaurant Delilah.

A representative for Beckham denied the allegations and told TMZ they haven't been contacted by police at this point.

John Terzian, owner of Delilah, told TMZ the venue could not find evidence of Beckham assaulting the woman from surveillance footage.

"There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred," Terzian said.

TMZ sources reported Beckham and the woman were at the venue and remained there after the alleged altercation.

Beckham signed with the Ravens this offseason after sitting out the entire 2022 NFL season with a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 55 while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham signed a one-year contract with Baltimore on April 13. He has appeared in 96 games with three different teams in his career.