Memphis Commit Mikey Williams Pleads Not Guilty to 6 Felony Gun Charges

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Memphis basketball commit Mikey Williams pleaded not guilty Thursday to five charges of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of firing a deadly weapon at an occupied vehicle, according to CBS 8 in San Diego.

The 18-year-old, who was arrested April 13, was involved in a shooting at his home in the San Diego area on March 27 just after midnight following an argument with guests in the house being asked to leave.

Williams allegedly shot at a vehicle as it drove away from his home. Five people, including three minors, were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, though no one inside was injured.

"This situation is stressful for him," said defense attorney Troy Owens. "He's trying as an 18-year-old to process this. And he's doing ok under the current situation."

The shooting was reported on March 28 and a warrant was issued for Williams' arrest on April 13. He was released on $50,000 bail and faces a maximum of 28 years in prison if convicted.

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information," the University of Memphis said in a statement to CBS 8.

Williams committed to Memphis in Nov. 2022 after also receiving offers from Kansas, USC, LSU, Tennessee, Arizona State and San Diego State, among others. The combo guard is ranked as the 31st-best prospect in the 2023 class and seventh-best prospect out of California, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway told reporters this week that Williams is still going to be with the team, adding that he can't speak on the case "out of respect for the ongoing process of what's happening."