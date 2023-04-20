Former WWE Wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. Charged in Welfare Scandal Involving Brett Favre

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. was charged Thursday with multiple felonies stemming from a welfare fraud scandal in Mississippi, according to Ken Dilanian of NBC News.

Per Erica Hunzinger of the Associated Press, DiBiase is part of the same scandal that involved Green Bay Packers legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Hunzinger reported last year that millions of dollars meant to be spent on needy families in the state of Mississippi were allegedly misappropriated.

DiBiase, along with father Ted Sr.—the WWE Hall of Famer known as the Million Dollar Man—and brother Brett allegedly received millions of dollars through their businesses in exchange for services that were not provided.

The elder DiBiase's Heart of David Ministries allegedly received $1.7 million in welfare money in exchange for providing "leadership training," which never occurred, plus $250,000 through DiBiase Development Inc. for motivational speaking engagements. DiBiase was ordered to repay $722,000 as part of a civil lawsuit.

DiBiase denied the allegations and asked for the civil suit to be dismissed.

DiBiase Jr. allegedly received over $3 million in federal anti-poverty funds to conduct leadership training through Priceless Ventures and to support inner-city youth through Familiae Orientem, but the services were reportedly not provided.

Favre was allegedly paid $1.1 million by the Mississippi Department of Human Services through the Mississippi Education Center in exchange for speaking engagements that Favre did not complete.

It was reported that Favre planned to put the money toward a new $5 million volleyball facility at Southern Mississippi University, which is where his daughter played volleyball.

Favre reportedly paid the money back, but there was still $228,000 in outstanding interest as of October 2022.

John Davis, who was the head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, theft and fraud in September 2022 and agreed to testify against other people involved.

Davis reportedly also gave DiBiase Jr. the title of director of sustainable change for the Mississippi Department of Human Services despite DiBiase not being employed by the state.

DiBiase Jr. followed in his father's footsteps by breaking into the pro wrestling business in 2006. By 2008, he made his debut on WWE's main roster and was part of the Legacy stable with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

He remained with WWE until stepping away in 2013, and during his time with the promotion, DiBiase Jr. was a two-time world tag team champion.

The 40-year-old DiBiase made sporadic appearances for independent wrestling promotions from 2013 through 2017, but he has been retired from full-time wrestling since leaving WWE.