Tom Brady Threatened Lawsuit over AI-Generated Comedy Special If Video Wasn't Removed

Tom Brady reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to two comedians who recently released an AI-generated comedy special that featured a model of the future Hall of Fame quarterback telling stand-up jokes.

Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen said on their Dudesy podcast (h/t TMZ Sports) on Tuesday that Brady's attorneys sent the letter shortly after the video's publication.

The first 10 minutes of the special, which was created using an AI technology also named Dudesy, were available on YouTube and went viral earlier this month.

"Anybody on the apps right now? I'm recently single and thinking about getting on them, but here's the problem. I've never been on them, I don't really know what I'm doing. Someone sent me a message on [the dating app] Bumble. She said, 'You look just like Tom Brady,' and I said, 'I am Tom Brady,' she said, 'Prove it,' so I went to her house and let a little air out of all of her footballs," the fictional Brady said in the special.

According to the letter sent by Brady's attorneys, the fake special "blatantly violates" the rights of the quarterback. The comedians said on their podcast that they were skeptical the allegation would hold up, noting programs like Saturday Night Live have protection under parody law. At no point did the comedy special claim it was the real Brady making these jokes.

The special was nonetheless pulled from YouTube earlier this week.