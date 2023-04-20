2 Former New Mexico State Basketball Players File Lawsuit over Hazing Allegations

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

[TW: This article discusses multiple forms of trauma, including sexual assault.]

Former New Mexico State men's basketball players Deuce Benjamin and Shakiru Odunewu filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the Third Judicial District Court accusing ex-teammates Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington of sexual assault, battery, harassment and bullying.

The plaintiffs are also joined by Benjamin's father, William Benjamin. That group also accuses ex-men's basketball head coach Greg Heiar, former assistant Dominique Taylor and the New Mexico State Board of Regents of negligence.

Those allegations led to the shutdown of the program for the remainder of the 2022-23 season in mid-February. Heiar was fired for cause amid the investigation.

The lawsuit outlined numerous allegations of sexual assault and battery. In one instance, Aiken, Bradley and Washington are accused of attacking Odunewu in the back of the team bus and pulling down his pants and underwear before assaulting him.

The lawsuit reads:

"They slapped his bare buttocks and he felt fingers inserted into his anus while his scrotum was simultaneously squeezed. Despite his efforts to resist, Aiken, Bradley and Washington were all large men and all on him. He could not get away. He was forced to endure the painful and humiliating experience as it continued for an indeterminable amount of time."

The lawsuit states that coaches paid little attention to what occurred and instead focused on their phones and tablets. Odunewu claims that Taylor laughed at him and asked, "What do you want me to do?" when he reported the incident.

Per the lawsuit, Odunewu said he had three discussions with Heiar regarding the incident, though no suspensions were handed out.

Allegations in which Benjamin was the victim were outlined as well. In one instance, Benjamin was pulled into a hotel room during a road trip. Some players were in the room with some young women. Washington soon forcefully pulled down Benjamin's pants and grabbed his scrotum in front of the crowd.

After Benjamin revealed to his father what had happened, William Benjamin attempted to contact Heiar and athletic director Mario Mocchia, to no avail.

The lawsuit also claims that at least one other player and staff member were victims of the defendants' alleged mistreatment.

It also states that the allegations began during the summer of 2022 and lasted until February 2023.

The plaintiffs seek judgment that will "reasonably compensate each of them for their damages, punitive damages against the individuals, costs of suit, pre- and post-judgment interest, attorneys' fees, and such other and additional relief as the Court may deem just and proper."