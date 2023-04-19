Lawyers Request Roger Goodell, NFL Owners Prevent Daniel Snyder from Suing Accusers

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and team owners around the league reportedly have received requests from attorneys representing over 40 former Washington Commanders employees to prohibit Daniel Snyder from suing his accusers who participated in investigations of him and the franchise.

According to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the hope is that a provision in Snyder's impending sale of the franchise is added to prevent him from going after his accusers.

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz said in the request:

"As you can imagine, we were happy to learn last week that there appears to be a deal in principle for the sale of the Washington Commanders, which will ensure that Daniel Snyder will no longer be able to exert his malign influence over team employees, the Washington area community, or the National Football League.

"We understand that the League and other team owners must review and approve the terms of any sale between Mr. Snyder and the new ownership group. In doing so, we request that you and the NFL owners demand that the sale agreement includes a contractual provision that forbids Mr. Snyder from initiating litigation against any of the individuals who participated in the various investigations into the team, including but not limited to our 40 [plus] clients."

Snyder and the Commanders franchise have been subjects of investigations by the NFL and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Mary Jo White is leading the NFL's second investigation of Snyder and the franchise, though the 58-year-old reportedly has declined to be interviewed by her. Goodell said the league intends to release the findings of White's investigation publicly even after Snyder sells the team. The NFL was previously criticized for not releasing the report following the first investigation into Snyder and the team.

"We hope and expect that the NFL and its team owners will understand the risks people took to come forward and cooperate with the League, as well as with state and federal officials, in the many investigations conducted over the past few years," Banks and Katz wrote in their letter. "You now have the ability and the obligation to ensure that they are not further victimized by Mr. Snyder or anyone associated with him after the sale of the team."

On Tuesday, Maske and Jhabvala reported that the NFL is expected to eventually ratify the sale of the Commanders to Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, who leads a group that put in a $6.05 billion bid. The league conducted an informal review and found "no major issues" in Harris' pursuit of purchasing the franchise.