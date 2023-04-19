Bradley Beal Sued by Fan Alleging Assault from Altercation After Wizards, Magic Game

AP Photo/John Raoux

Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal has been sued by a fan accusing him of assault following a game in Orlando.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, Kyle Briffa is suing Beal and the Wizards over an alleged post-game incident on March 21 following a road matchup against the Orlando Magic, "alleging battery and assault and asking for damages exceeding $50,000."

Briffa, of Orange County, Florida, says he was confronted by Beal on his way to the locker room following Washington's loss to Orlando at the Amway Center. Beal reportedly reacted to Briffa's friend saying "You made me lose $1,300, you f--k" in reference to losing a bet.

Beal allegedly turned around and hit Briffa in the side of his head, which knocked his hat off. During the confrontation, Beal allegedly said to Briffa, "When you disrespect me, I'm going to press you about it. Do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke, do think this is a joke ... because when I press you about it, what are we doing? What are we doing? What are we doing?"

Beal talked about the incident during a press conference after the regular-season concluded.

"Nobody wants to lose money. I get it. If you keep it about sports, I'm all for it," he said on April 10. "But I think it's when people start getting personal, talking about your family, talking about your character, your integrity towards the game. I think all of that, we can save it. We can really keep those comments to ourselves."

The three-time All-Star went on to add that he believes sports betting has caused a shift in how players are treated by fans.

"I understand. I go to casinos; I gamble; I understand that. But I also understand it's probably a 99 percent chance I'm going to lose," Beal said. "I'm not sitting here about to get angry at the dealer or angry at everybody else."