Diego Maradona's Death to Be Subject of Trial; 8 Face Homicide Charges

Gustavo Garello/Jam Media/Getty Images

Eight medical professionals have been charged with "simple homicide with wanton disregard" in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona after allegedly mishandling his care.

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni, nurses Ricardo Omar Almiron and Gisella Madrid, psychologist Carlos Diaz, medical coordinator Nancy Forlini and clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna are set to face charges.

Maradona died in his sleep in November 2020 due to acute pulmonary edema, a buildup of fluid in his lungs, related to congestive heart failure. He had been in the hospital recovering from brain surgery that took place earlier in November.

A medical report issued after Maradona's death said healthcare workers acted in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner" in the soccer legend's care. According to the report, those in charge of his care ignored warning signs, leading to him showing "unequivocal signs of a prolonged agony period."

"All the sons of b---hes waiting for my dad's autopsy to reveal drugs, marijuana and alcohol. I am not a doctor but I saw him very swollen. A robotic voice. It wasn't his voice..." Maradona's daughter, Gianinna, wrote on Twitter following his death.

Maradona, whose playing career saw him win the 1986 FIFA World Cup with Argentina while earning the tournament's best player award, was 60 years old.

A trial is expected to begin in 2024.