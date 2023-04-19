Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks Arrested on Domestic Assault, Vandalism Charges

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks was arrested Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism.

According to the Florida Times-Union (h/t ESPN), a woman who said she was Claybrooks' ex-girlfriend told police he took a cellphone out of her hand and threw it on the ground during an argument. The woman reportedly had bruises and abrasions on her hand.

Claybrooks, who was released on a $2,500 bond, has a hearing scheduled for May 1.

The Jaguars released the following statement regarding Claybrooks' arrest: "The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville, Tennessee involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Claybrooks, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Jags in the 2020 NFL draft out of Memphis.

In three seasons in Jacksonville, Claybrooks has appeared in 46 games and made six starts. His career stats have totaled 81 tackles, five passes defended, one fumble recovery and no interceptions.

Claybrooks appeared in all 17 games last season in a reserve role, recording 13 tackles.

The 5'9", 179-pound defensive back from Nashville has been a key contributor on special teams for the Jags with 10 of his tackles coming as a special teamer last season.

Claybrooks is behind the likes of Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams and Tre Herndon on the Jaguars' cornerback depth chart, meaning his best opportunity to stick with the team in 2023 and beyond would be in a special teams capacity.