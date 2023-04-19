NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Was Hit by Impaired Driver in Crash, Police Say

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Police believe former University of Louisiana wide receiver and 2023 NFL draft prospect Michael Jefferson was hit by an impaired driver in a car crash in Alabama earlier this month.

According to TMZ Sports, police suspect that 55-year-old Charles Dunn had alcohol and drugs in his system at the time of the crash, although blood-test results have yet to come back.

Dunn died at the scene after he crossed over into Jefferson's lane and hit Jefferson's vehicle head-on.

Jefferson's agent, Jon Perzley, said Jefferson suffered injuries that "required multiple surgeries," although the exact nature of injuries has not been made public.

Police do not suspect that Jefferson was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

Jefferson has been "considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick" in the 2023 NFL draft after starring collegiately at Louisiana, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In 2021, Jefferson was one of the preeminent deep threats in the nation, catching 18 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns at an average of 26.7 yards per reception.

He became an even bigger part of the Ragin' Cajuns' offense in 2022, making 51 grabs for 810 yards and seven scores.

The 2023 NFL draft will begin on April 27 in Kansas City and run through April 29.