Patience or Panic on All 30 MLB Teams' Worst Early 2023 Slump

3 of 6

John McCoy/Getty Images

Houston Astros: 1B José Abreu

Stats: 17 G, 75 PA, .239/.280/.282, 3 XBH (0 HR), 7 RBI, 4 R

The Astros signed the 36-year-old Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million deal during the offseason, expecting him to be an upgrade at first base, but he is still searching for his first home run and has just three extra-base hits in 75 plate appearances. He hit .217/.308/.348 last April, and his .779 career OPS in March/April is by far his lowest in any month, so he has a history of slow starts.

Verdict: Patience

Los Angeles Angels: LHP Tyler Anderson

Stats: 3 GS, 1-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 8 BB, 10 K, 14.2 IP

Anderson had a career year in 2022, finishing 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 178.2 innings while earning his first All-Star selection, and he turned that into a three-year, $39 million contract with the Angels. After allowing just 14 home runs last season, he has already surrendered five, and his walk rate has also climbed from 4.8 to 11.8 percent. He doesn't have the stuff to succeed without plus command.

Verdict: Panic

Oakland Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian

Stats: 3 GS, 0-2, 12.15 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 12 BB, 15 K, 13.1 IP

The Athletics might lose 100 games before the end of August, and their starting rotation has an appalling 9.39 ERA, so there was no shortage of candidates for their worst early slump. Kaprielian seemed to have one of the higher floors on the roster after posting a 4.16 ERA in 253.1 innings over the past two seasons, but he has been pitching batting practice. He issued seven walks in 3.2 innings last time out and clearly is not right.

Verdict: Panic

Seattle Mariners: 2B Kolten Wong

Stats: 15 G, 54 PA, .106/.204/.106, 0 XBH, 3 RBI, 5 R

Wong was one of the big offseason additions for the Mariners, plugging a hole at second base and providing a left-handed bat to slot alongside Julio Rodríguez at the top of the lineup. The 32-year-old had a career-high 118 OPS+ last season, but his offensive game is nowhere to be found, and his batted-ball metrics are some of the worst in baseball.

Verdict: Panic

Texas Rangers: OF Robbie Grossman

Stats: 14 G, 50 PA, .159/.240/.250, 2 XBH (1 HR), 6 RBI, 5 R

Grossman was a late addition to the Rangers roster, signing a one-year, $2 million deal in mid-February. After a 23-homer, 20-steal, 2.8-WAR season in 2021, he struggled to a .209 average and 80 OPS+ in 477 plate appearances last year and has picked up where he left off. The 33-year-old might be better suited for a bench role at this point.

Verdict: Panic