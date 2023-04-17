Insider: Patriots Not In On Lamar Jackson or Expected to Draft QB amid Mac Jones Buzz

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Mac Jones didn't impress in his 2022 sophomore campaign with the New England Patriots, and it's possible the team will seek his replacement.

It just doesn't seem likely to be this offseason, as Chad Graff of The Athletic reported Monday:

"Barring something unforeseen, Jones will be the Patriots' starting quarterback in Week 1. The Patriots likely have gone too far into the offseason to make a change at the game's most important position. They're not in on Lamar Jackson and they're not expected to select a quarterback early in the NFL Draft, which begins April 27."

Jones, 24, threw for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions last season, completing 65.2 percent of his passes and taking 34 sacks. The Patriots were 6-8 in his starts.

There were mitigating factors. Jones' offensive coordinator from his rookie season, Josh McDaniels, was hired ahead of the 2022 season to be the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach. The reins were handed to the pair of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, neither of whom had prior experience as an offensive coordinator.

It didn't help that Jones didn't have many playmakers at receiver or that the offensive line wasn't great. But he played poorly compared to his strong rookie season, allowing doubt to creep in about his status as the franchise quarterback.

For now, it appears he'll get another crack at the role. But it could be his last one.