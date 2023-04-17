NFL Exec: 'I Don't See a Top-10 Pick' in Will Anderson Jr. Ahead of 2023 Draft

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Will Anderson Jr. is arguably the best edge-rusher in the upcoming NFL draft and is widely expected to be a top-10 selection.

But not everyone is fully buying the hype.

"He's a really good player," an NFL executive told Albert Breer of The MMQB. "I was expecting more. I don't see a top-10 pick. He's got the pedigree, the hype, great kid. I just didn't see an elite pass-rusher."

Anderson got after the quarterback with regularity at Alabama, with 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss in 41 games over the course of three seasons. That included 17.5 sacks in the 2021 campaign, though that number dropped to 10 last season.

Still, back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks is no small feat in the SEC. For NFL teams looking to bolster the pass rush at the draft, the question now seems to be whether Anderson or Texas Tech star Tyree Wilson should be the first edge-rusher off the board.